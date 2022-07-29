Medical Helicopter Crashes in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

A medical helicopter has crashed in Andalusia while on the way to pick up a patient.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman tells Alabama News Network the crash happened just after 3PM. The helicopter had been on the way to the hospital in Andalusia when it went down.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Snowden Drive in Dean’s Field, across from Dean’s Cake House.

Turman says three people were on board: the pilot and two EMTs.

The pilot has serious injuries. The EMTs were also injured. All three were taken to Andalusia Health for treatment.

No one on the ground was injured. Five power poles are down.

FAA investigators are en route to the scene.

