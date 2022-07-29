Montgomery police make arrest in Mobile Highway fatal shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a homicide over the weekend.

Police have charged 20-year-old Jalen Walker, of Prattville, in the shooting death of 40-year-old Shelby McGhee, of Montgomery.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Once they arrived, they found McGhee with a fatal gunshot wound. McGhee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Walker is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.