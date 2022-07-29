Storms Around For Part Of Your Weekend

by Shane Butler

Hot and humid conditions continue to prevail across our area. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s until further notice. You factor in the humidity and it begins to feel more like 100 to 105. Fortunately, we continue to see a decent chance for afternoon showers and storms. A frontal boundary dips southward into North Alabama Saturday. We’re well out of ahead of the boundary but a moisture rich environment will support a decent coverage of showers and storms Saturday afternoon/evening. The boundary will move north and farther away Sunday. High pressure will strengthen over us. We expect fewer showers around Sunday afternoon. More sunshine over head will help boost temps back into the mid and upper 90s. The high pressure system will stick around for most of next week. A weakness in the high will allow more rain/storm activity for Tuesday but the rest of the week trends a little drier. Temps will continue to climb into the mid 90s for highs. That’s average for this time of the year. Have yourself a fun and safe weekend!