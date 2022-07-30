Hot and Humid Weekend, Rainy Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: So far, this Saturday has featured plentiful sunshine with a mix of clouds, with the majority of the rain and storm activity off to our west. Temperatures have been in the mid 90s, but several communities had heat index values exceed 105°. Fortunately, increased development of rain and storms is likely this evening, which will leave us with a cooler night and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

OUT ON THE TOWN: Showers and storms will be likely tonight, with temperatures hovering in the low 80s and upper 70s for the majority of the night. Be sure to pack an umbrella if you are heading out tonight!

SUNDAY MORNING: The start of Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, and rain chances will remain very low. Maybe one or two showers are possible, but widespread rain and storm chances remain very low. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will once again near 105°.

WEEK AHEAD: After Sunday, a very rainy and stormy week is in store for us. Nearly every day this week will feature higher rain chances. The upside to plentiful rain chances is temperatures will be slightly lower, mainly in the low 90s throughout the week.

7/30 CLIMATE REPORT:

TODAY: 96°/ 76°

AVERAGE: 94°/72°

RECORD: 102° (2012)/59° (2014)