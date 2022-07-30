Hyundai Hosted a Car Seat Safety Event for the Public

by Carrington Cole

Hyundai Motor America and Children’s Hospital of Alabama hosted a car seat safety event.

The free event had nationally certified child passenger safety technicians inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit of the seat for children.

The event also showed parents how temperatures can rise to dangerous levels inside of a turned off car.

Robert Burns, Vice President of HMMA, stated that parents can learn so much at this event to help them make the best decisions for their children while in a car.

“The parents will certainly learn if have they installed their safety seat correctly and if the safety seat has expired, because safety seats can expire, but at the same time: how do I protect my child,” stated Burns. “Don’t forget; don’t leave a child in the back seat because those cars get very hot. What else can I do to make sure I’m doing the right things day in and day out to do the right thing for my children as they’re in the back seat in a booster seat or full blow safety seat.”

In addition to the car seat safety checks, Hyundai made a donation to Children’s Hospital as part of Hyundai’s corporate social responsibility initiative.