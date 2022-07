by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Lee County motorcyclist has been killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles.

State troopers say 30-year-old Drew Terry of Smiths Station was killed when the motorcycle he was driving hit an SUV. Investigators say he was thrown from the motorcycle, then hit by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just after 8AM Friday on Chambers County Road 388, about two miles south of Valley.