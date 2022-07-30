Three People Hurt in Crash Between Boat, Personal Watercraft on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

A crash between a bass boat and a personal watercraft on Lake Martin has left three people with injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened about 2:45 this morning in Kowaliga Bay, near Anchor Bay Marina in Elmore County.

Investigators say the operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft were taken to Russell Medical Center in Alexander City. The operator of the bass boat was also injured and received medical treatment.

Deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, members of Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department and Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division all responded to the scene and assisted with the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.