Two People Killed in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a double homicide near downtown.

Police say 30-year-old William Lee of Montgomery and 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr., of Montgomery were killed in the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:25PM Friday in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, near the Highland Avenue/High Street intersection.

Police say both men were alive when they arrived and were taken to a hospital where Lee was pronounced dead. Harmon Jr. was pronounced dead today.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.