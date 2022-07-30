UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia.

Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter.

“The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was no patient on board and the crew have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical evaluation and care.

“The FAA and NTSB have been made aware of this incident and investigators are enroute to assess the situation. Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident. Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information.”

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman told Alabama News Network that the helicopter went down in Packer Field just after 3PM Friday, across from Dean’s Cake House. He says it was on its way to pick up a patient.

Three people were on board: the pilot and two EMTs.

Two victims were taken by ambulance to Andalusia Health, where one was treated and released and the second was airlifted from there to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. A third was airlifted from the scene and also is being treated at Sacred Heart. The extent of their injuries is not known, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.

No one on the ground was injured. Five power poles were knocked down when the chopper went down.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration have arrived. Hudson says the manufacturer of the helicopter, Airbus, is flying a team in from Wisconsin to inspect the aircraft, and the manufacturer of the engine also plans to come to the scene.

Those inspections will not happen until Saturday afternoon.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.