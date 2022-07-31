Clear But Hot Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday has been filled with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the mid 90s. Fortunately, heat index values have remained mainly in check with the majority of the area not even eclipsing 100° for heat index. Rain has been hard to come by today, as high pressure is directly over the state.

OUT ON THE TOWN/EVENING FORECAST: Rain and storms will not be around the area tonight, and skies will be mostly clear. The early evening will see temperatures in the low 80s before dropping into the 70s for the majority of the night. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our lows tonight.

MONDAY MORNING: Monday morning will start off with temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog could form, but will dissipate quickly as the sun rises.

MONDAY: Rain returns to the forecast for Monday, as afternoon showers and storms become more likely. Highs will be in the mid 90s once again, and heat index values will range in the 100-105° range.

WEEK AHEAD: This week will feature a wet weather pattern. Nearly every day will feature higher rain chances, but temperatures will be slightly closer to average. Drier weather will be around for next weekend though!