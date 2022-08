by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male injured.

Police say at about 11:28PM Saturday, they and fire medics were called to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue, near the Normandale Shopping Center. That’s where they found the juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name and age have not been released.

Police say there have been no arrests.