Above Average Rain Chances to Start the Month of August

by Ryan Stinnett

WELCOME TO AUGUST: Another hot and humid day ahead as the mercury will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. But, we will see higher rain chances over the area as a weak surface trough is in place. This trough and a sea-breeze front later today, will allow for scattered to numerous showers and storm across Alabama this afternoon and evening. Higher rain chances will stick around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the weak trough and high moisture levels will remain in place. The days will start of dry, and each day should feature highs in the low to mid 90s. Though we do have higher rain chances, still not everyone will see rain this week…the summer feast or famine season is here when it come to rainfall distribution.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances will come down some to end the week, but we will still need to mention those daily scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s each day with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains amazingly quiet…for now. No signs of tropical development this week, but activity should begin to increase in the coming weeks as we enter the peak of the season…late August, September, and early October. Next few names are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

Have a magnificent Monday!!!

Ryan