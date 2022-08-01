August Begins Hot But With Decent Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

After a mainly dry and hot last day July, August begins with an elevated afternoon rain chance. Although, temperatures remain hot until cooling showers and storms arrive. In fact, many locations were near or above 90° by 11AM. Temperatures could reach the mid 90s in any location that remains rain-free long enough. Although, it looks like many locations see rain at some point during the afternoon or early evening. Rain could be heavy for at least a short period of time.

Storms may produce frequent lightning, and a strong wind gust could occur. However, organized severe weather looks unlikely Monday. Just standard summertime storms that take advantage of the abundant heat and humidity. While some showers or storms linger into the evening, rain tapers off overnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms become scattered both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon too. Again, the rain helps combat the heat, but not until temperatures reach the low or mid 90s. Again, organized severe weather looks unlikely both days. The rain chance may decrease late this week and this weekend. That results in peak afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s for many locations. The rain chance may remain in the isolated category early next week, with highs in the mid 90s.