Daily Rounds Of Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler

We’re facing an active week of weather across our area. Hot and humid conditions lead to temps in the lower to mid 90s each afternoon. A good supply of moisture over us will fuel afternoon showers and storms. These storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. We see very little change in this weather pattern through the weekend. Mean while, the tropics continue to be quiet and there’s no signs of tropical development over the next five days.