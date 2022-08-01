“National Night Out” to Be Celebrated with Events in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

National Night Out will be celebrated with events throughout Montgomery on Tuesday night.

This event is part of a nationwide crime-fighting effort, designed to get people to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers. It’s estimated that 38 million people will take part in 16,000 U.S. communities.

People are asked to lock their doors, turn on their porch light and to go outside to meet people around them. In our area, events are being held in three locations in Montgomery so that folks can meet people who work in the police and fire departments as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Events will have food, games, music and plenty of other activities.

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Home Depot – Chantilly Parkway

5-8PM Tuesday

Capitol Heights Civic Association

Louis Armstrong Park – 1849 Madison Avenue

6-8PM Tuesday

District 4 City Council Member Audrey Graham

Carver High School – 2001 West Fairview Avenue

6-9PM Tuesday