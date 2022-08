Single vehicle accident claims life of Montgomery man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle accident over the weekend that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

The accident happened in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the driver, 24-year-old Martinez Santiago, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.