Another Active Afternoon of Rain and Storms for Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

Another very humid day with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state. It is a relatively quiet morning, but much like yesterday, the radar will come alive this afternoon with pockets of rain and storms due to a weak surface trough sinking south, but also like yesterday, the sea-breeze front will work inland this afternoon, producing numerous showers and storms across South Alabama.

NEXT FEW DAYS: With the trough nearby and an active sea breezy front this week, the higher rain chances will remain in the forecast tomorrow and Thursday in Central and South Alabama. As far as rainfall distribution, expect the old feast or famine model (too much or none at all) at any given location. Highs these days will mostly be in the low 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances decrease some Friday and Saturday with only isolated showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances these two days are around 30%. However, rain chances will increase Sunday, closer to 50% as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Expect highs this weekend in the low to mid 90s each day.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains amazingly quiet…for now. No signs of tropical development this week, but activity should begin to increase in the coming weeks as we enter the peak of the season…late August, September, and early October. Next few names are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

NEXT WEEK: Above average rain chances will remain the forecast for the first few days next week. It will remain hot, very humid, with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s. Pretty close to normal values for mid-August.

Have an incredible Tuesday!!!

Ryan