Daily Rounds Of Rain & Storms Through Late Week

by Shane Butler

We expect daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms throughout the remainder of the work week. Any of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Hot and humid conditions dominate where storms aren’t occurring. We expect afternoon high temps to manage lower to mid 90s.

The upcoming weekend will be trending a little drier. Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday, we expect fewer storms to develop around the area. More sunshine will help boost temps into the mid 90s for highs. Moisture increases and the storm coverage expands again Sunday into early next week.

Looking southward into the tropics, all indications are no tropical threats through the next five days. It continues to remain quiet but odds are this will change later in the month. The tropical season typical ramps up late August and continues that way into September.