UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect arrested, victim unharmed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say the search for the kidnapping suspect and a victim related to a burglary Tuesday morning is over.

Montgomery police say 30-year-old Saquan Edwards was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Lagoon Park.

Police located the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody without incident. The victim was also located, unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said officers were called to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 2:00 a.m in reports of a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards. CrimeStoppers said Edwards kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified.

Montgomery Investigators are still requesting assistance from the public to come forward if they were present during the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.