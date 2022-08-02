Still Hot, But Showers, Storms Likely Tuesday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Some clouds lingered through Tuesday morning in some locations, while others became fairly sunny. There was little if any rain falling across central and south Alabama between mid-morning and noon. However, showers and storms ultimately become scattered to numerous during the afternoon and early evening. Like Monday, organized severe weather looks unlikely. Although, storms may produce heavy to torrential rain for at least a short time.

Strong wind gusts and frequent lightning may become hazards too. With temperatures warming into the low 90s and high humidity, storms have plenty of fuel to work with. Rain gradually diminishes Tuesday evening/night, though the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms become scattered again both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Each afternoon still looks hot before rain arrives, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The rain chance looks lowers Friday and perhaps Saturday. Temperatures may reach the mid 90s in many locations each afternoon as a result. The rain chance increases at least a little Sunday and early next week. Despite widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon, temperatures still reach the low to mid 90s each day.