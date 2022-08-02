Tallapoosa County kidnapping leads to discovery of two bodies, suspect arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody on charges related to kidnapping and pending capital murder.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone in the 3500 block of County Road 34, just south of Dadeville. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and Auburn Police later arrested 37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes in Auburn charging him with first degree kidnapping.

During the investigation at the home Monday evening, investigators found two decomposing bodies inside. Their identifications are pending at this time.

Court documents revealed that the 12-year-old was tied up to a bed post and was drugged with alcohol, but she managed to chew herself from the restraints and escaped.

In addition to the kidnapping charge and pending capital murder charges, Pascual-Reyes could be facing several other charges.

Pascual-Reyes is in the Tallapoosa County Jail.