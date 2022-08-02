Water Improvement Initiative Announced in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency are partnering to deliver critical water infrastructure to under-served rural communities.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsak — and EPA Administrator Michael Regan — at an event in White Hall to kick-off the Closing the Wastewater Gap initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to deliver clean water — as well as proper wastewater sanitation systems for rural communities.

“And in order to achieve that I think it’s really important that we all work together,” said Sewell. “And so, I think that the mark of today should be about collaboration. Making sure that we are indeed delivering for the people.”

We’re excited about this partnership,” said Vilsak. “Because we think it will allow us to learn better from the ground up what is necessary needed to solve these problems.”

“We’ve chosen eleven communities all across the country that are struggling and plagued with this issue. And Lowndes County is the launching point for this initiative,” said Regan.

The lingering wastewater issues in Lowndes County — have been well-documented over the years.

It’s a problem Annye Burke says her family has continued to deal with.

“Rain water filling up our septic systems from the outside. So when it fills it up from the outside — when the water is not either pumping out fast enough, or going down fast enough, then it backs up into the house,” said Burke.

The initiative — will provide communities with access to financing and technical assistance — to help improve wastewater infrastructure.