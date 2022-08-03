Dallas County Schools Gets Ready for First Day of School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County School officials make final preparations for the first day of school. Students head back to school Thursday.

The optimism at the start of a new school year — can only be matched by the excitement of the first day of school.

“I’m actually very excited for the first day. I’m ready to see the kids come back to school, excited, ready to learn,” said Valley Grande Elementary School principal John Solomon.

The day before students return — is always a busy time at schools. With teachers — staff — and administrators — working hard to make sure everything is ready.

“Lesson planning. I’ve been getting copies ready. Making sure the room is together and inviting for the kids when they come,” said 6th Grade Science and Math teacher Tamekia Johnson.

I don’t want to rush through the first day,” said Dallas County Superintendent Anthony Sampson.

“I want to enjoy every moment of it. Want to shake every hand. I want hugs from the little elementary kids. I want high-fives from the students who are seniors in high school.”

It’s Sampson’s first year at the helm of the Dallas County school system. And he’s looking to make things happen — ASAP.

“We always hear things done as soon as possible, no we want academic achievement, we want safety, we will have accountability, and we will build partnerships. Those are our four key components that we focused on. I shared that with everyone. And we’re looking forward to just having a great year of making things happen ASAP.”

Dallas County Schools serves over 3000 students.