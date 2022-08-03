Hot With Some Sunshine, Scattered Storms Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was rather cloudy across central and south Alabama in the wake of Tuesday’s storms. Clouds kept temperatures quite low through 11AM, with most locations in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, sunshine increases Wednesday afternoon, and temperatures follow suit. Many locations reach the low 90s. Showers and storms ultimately become at least widely scattered during the afternoon/early evening, cooling down locations that see them.

Rain comes to an end Wednesday night, though the sky may remain rather cloudy. Lows settle in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances look lower for the rest of the week, especially Friday. That likely results in hotter temperatures, with highs in the mid 90s for some Thursday, and many Friday. Daytime showers and storms become a bit more widely scattered once more on Saturday and Sunday. Although, temperatures may reach the mid 90s before cooling rain arrives.

The second week of August features plenty of heat, although daily rain chances continue. It looks like showers and storms become at least widely scattered Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon. Although, temperatures may reach the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with perhaps widespread mid-90s Wednesday.