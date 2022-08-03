Montgomery City Leaders Break Ground on New Fire Station

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery city leaders have broken ground on a new fire station in a place they say could use more capital investment.

Fire station number 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The new $14 million facility will be a state-of-the-art technologically advanced fire station.

The new station will include a paramedic training classroom and a shared space to hold their neighborhood association meetings.

This project is part of Mayor Steven Reed’s Montgomery Forward initiative, which funds a list of long-needed capital improvement projects.

“To be able to build a 20,000 square foot fire station right here the heart of West Montgomery on Court and Fairview, I think really signifies not only our commitment to West Montgomery, but to all the city making sure that we use impact investing to help the community grow on all sides,” Reed said.