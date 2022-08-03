Montgomery County Mugshots (07/16/22-07/31/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
by
Alabama News Network Staff
ANDERSON, SHURONDA – Attempted Murder
ARRINGTON, RYAN – Robbery 1st
BAILEY, MARION – Robbery 1st
BALDWIN, KIEARA – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)
BARNES, FELISHA – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)
BARROW, CAITLIN – By Order of Court
BLACKMON JR, KENNETH – Theft of Property 1st
BOYD, RASHAD – Criminal Trespass Third Degree
BROWN, DWHAN – Child Abuse
BROWN, JA’COREY – Manslaughter-Reckless
BULLOCK JR, GAVIN – Promote Prison Contraband
CLEVELAND, JENNIFER – Theft of Property 1st
COLEMAN, CARLOS – Escape Third Degree
DANIELS, ARDARREYUS – Parole Violation
DERICO, MICHAEL – Arson Second Degree
DICKEY, DANIEL – Theft of Property 1st
EDWARDS, SAQUAN – Domestic Violence-Burglary I
FARLOW, JACOB – Fraudulent Use of Credit Debit Card
FRANDI, KEVIN – Domestic Violence Third Degree
FRAZIER, GABRIEL – Burglary 1st
GOODSON, DOMINIQUE – Kidnapping 1st
GREEN, MICHAEL – Hold for Other
GREEN, RUFUS – Criminal Trespass 3rd
HALL, DA’SHON – By Order of Court
HARRIS, MICHAEL – Robbery 3rd
HARRIS, TRENT – Rec Stolen Prop 2nd
HENDERSON, BREANA – Theft of Property 3rd
HOLLEY, KENDRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd
HOLLIDAY, WILLIE – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order
HYDE, JACKIE – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
JOHNSON, CEDRIC – Kidnapping 2nd
JONES, ANTHONY – Murder
JONES, WILLIAM – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
KING, JEREMIAH – Attempted Theft of Property
LASLEY, ALAYNA – Assault with Bodily Fluids
MAZA ARRIETA, LUIS – Rape 1st
MCCALL, GREGORY – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
MCQUEEN, CORDARIUS – By Order of Court
MINEFIELD, XZAVION – Rape 1st
MITCHELL, MICHAEL – Auto Burglary
MIZZELL, SUSAN – Theft of Property I
MONTES, EMMAUNEL – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
NORTHCUTT, LAMAR – Assault 2nd
PREVO MICHELE, JENIYA – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
RHODES, KELVIN – Domestic Violence
ROGERS, DAMARCUS – Robbery 1st
RUDOLPH, WILLIE – Fail Dim Light
SHIPMAN, ARSENIO – DUI
SMITH, DIONYSOS – SORNA Violation
SMITH, MELVIN – Burglary II
TALLEY, RODNEY – Domestic Violence 2nd
TONEY, JASON – Contempt of Court
TOWNSEND JR, MICHAEL- Attempting to Commit Murder
TUCKER, RUSTY – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
TURNER, QUINDARIAN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WALKER, JALEN – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
WILLIAMS, ERIC – Parole Violation
WILLIAMS, JAMESHA – Attempted Murder
WILLIAMS, TONY – Burglary 1st
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 07.16-07.31!
