Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street.

Coleman says the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. However, she says the suspect’s vehicle rammed into an unmarked vehicle.

Coleman says the chase ended in the 2900 block of Day Street. There were no injuries.

She says one suspect was apprehended and charges are pending which will include narcotics, firearms and eluding violations. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.