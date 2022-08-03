Prattville Police Conduct Active Shooter Simulation with New Protocols

by Carrington Cole

With more school shootings happening all over the country, Prattville Police conducted an active shooter training exercise at Prattville Christian Academy.

“Our hope and our goal is for this to never happen here; but should it happen, we feel confident that we’re going to be prepared and respond in an appropriate manner,” stated Captain James Harry of the Prattville Police Department.

The active shooter training involved Prattville Police with Prattville Christian Academy staff to learn how they can be better prepared for an emergency situation. New protocols were demonstrated on how to better protect students and escape an active shooter.

Prattville First Responders were also present to show teachers how to help injured students with life saving skills.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. has stated that this is not a one time drill.

“Rest assured, this was not the first exercise and it will not be the last exercise,” stated Mayor Gillespie. “We’ve done a lot of preparations with schools and agencies and hopefully with our citizens before the pandemic.”

As with all active shooter training, it was not open to the public or the media while in progress.