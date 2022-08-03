Rain and Storms Remain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak trough remains in place across Alabama, and continues to allow for higher rain chances today and tomorrow for much of Central Alabama. Add in an active sea breeze front this week working inland from the Gulf, and much of Alabama is enjoying above average rain chances for early August. We all know how torrid early August can be for Alabama, so the partly sunny sky and higher rain chances are a welcome sight.

Today, we continue to watch the radar as some showers have been ongoing this morning, but like the past few days, as daytime heating continues to increase, so will instability, allowing for scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop later this afternoon and evening. Expect any storm to produce tropical downpours and loads of lightning. Where it doesn’t rain, expect hot and humid conditions with highs ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances decrease some Friday and Saturday with only isolated showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances these two days are around 30%. However, rain chances will increase Sunday, closer to 50% as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Expect highs this weekend in the low 90s.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet…for now. No signs of tropical development this week, but activity should begin to increase in the coming weeks as we enter the peak of the season…late August, September, and early October. Next few names are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

NEXT WEEK: Above average rain chances will remain the forecast for the first few days next week. It will remain hot, very humid, with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan