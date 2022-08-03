Selma Welcomes New Kiwanis Club after 10 Year Absence

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kiwanis International has brought a local club back to Selma in an effort to help improve the city.

Selma has been without this civic club for the past 10 years.

The new Kiwanis Club of Selma and Dallas County met for the first time on Thursday, July 28. Club members elected officers and set up a meeting schedule.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs in 80 countries with 550,000 members who are dedicated to improving the lives of children. One of the largest clubs in the world is Montgomery’s club, with 219 members, which puts on the Alabama National Fair, and uses the proceeds to help children in the area.

The Selma club’s goal is to help kids in Selma and Dallas County to thrive, prosper and grow.