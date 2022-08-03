Sheriff: Elmore County Deputy Shoots Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who had a gun, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Franklin tells Alabama News Network it happened around 11PM Monday in the Cherokee Trail area. He says deputies were called to a home after a woman said one of her sons had shot another son in the leg.

Franklin said when deputies arrived, they heard someone say “My brother is trying to kill me.”

He says deputies thought it was coming from a workshop. When they went inside the workshop, he says deputies found the suspect, 61-year-old Darrin Gray, armed with a handgun in one hand and a flashlight in another.

He says the deputies tried to calm down Gray, but after 10-15 minutes, he says Gray raised the gun as if he was going to shoot.

Franklin says two deputies opened fire, hitting him, He died later at a hospital. Franklin said Gray is well known to law enforcement.

Franklin says Gray’s brother, 56-year-old Cecil Gray, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South with non-life threatening injuries.

ALEA is investigating the incident because it involved a law enforcement officer.