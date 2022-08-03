Trending A Little Drier Going Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to be the main upper level weather feature over the deep south. Closer to the surface, an almost steady stream of moisture from the gulf is helping to fuel those afternoon showers and storms. They’re triggered by the daytime heating and some of the storms can be strong at times. The main threats will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Where rain activity doesn’t occur, we see temperatures managing the lower 90s for highs. Heading into the weekend, we expect to see less storm activity and more sunshine. As a result, temps will climb back into the mid 90s for highs Friday and Saturday. It looks like moisture will be on the increase once again and our rain chances go up Sunday into early next week. Temps should come down slightly but still manage lower 90s for highs. Over all, we don’t see any excessive heat and our rain chances remain pretty good over the next eight days.