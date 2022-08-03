UPDATE: Gruesome New Details Uncovered in Tallapoosa County Murders

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has uncovered new details in the murders of two people in Tallapoosa County.

As we have reported, the case started unfolding Monday morning, when Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. She was taken to a hospital.

Court documents revealed that the girl had been tied up to a bed post and was drugged with alcohol, but she managed to chew herself from the restraints and escaped.

37-year-old Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was later arrested in Auburn and charged with kidnapping. But during the investigation at the home Monday evening, investigators found two decomposing bodies inside. He now faces charges of capital murder – kidnapping and capital murder – two or more persons. He is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

NEW: Court records and law enforcement have provided new information about the case.

Abbett confirmed to Alabama News Network that one of the bodies was that of a boy under the age of 14. He has not been identified. The other victim was a woman.

Here are details regarding the charges from court records:

Kidnapping 1st Degree

On or about July 24, Pascual-Reyes abducted the 12-year-old female with the intent to inflict physical injury upon her or violate or abuse sexually and did so by restraining her to a bedpost for approximately one week, gave her alcohol to keep her in a drugged state, as well as assault her in the head. Victim further had broken braces from chewing out of her restraints. Deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrists indicative of being restrained.

Capital Murder – Kidnapping



On or about July 24, Pascual-Reyes intentionally caused the death of a juvenile and an adult female by striking the juvenile with his hands and feet and smothering the woman with a pillow preventing her from breathing and he did cause said death during her abduction of, or attempt to abduct the 12-year-old with intent to use her as a hostage due to the previous acts. The suspect further tied up the 12-year-old for approximately one week using alcohol and drugs to maintain control of the 12-year-old.

Capital Murder – Two or More Persons



On or about July 24, Pascual-Reyes intentionally caused the death of a juvenile and an adult female by striking the juvenile with his hands and feet and smothering the woman with a pillow preventing her from breathing.

Capital Murder – Under 14 Years Old

On or about July 24, Pascual-Reyes intentionally caused the death of a juvenile by striking him with his hands and feet when the juvenile was less than 14 years of age.

Two counts of Abusing a Corpse



The details in these charges involve the dismemberment of the victims.

Court records and investigators have not indicated whether Pascual-Reyes knew the victims or were related to them, nor the relationship of the victims to each other.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.