A Familiar Weather Pattern Going Forward

by Shane Butler

We remain in a very familiar weather pattern and it’s sticking around until further notice. You get 90 plus degree heat before the showers or storms move in to cool it off. It’s looking more like mid 90s for Friday and Saturday. High pressure may help to keep rain activity on these days down just a bit. The high will move a little farther to the west and we see our rain chances increasing Sunday and continuing into next week. Daily rounds of showers and storms will help hold temps in the lower 90s for highs. That’s just slightly below the average for this time of the year. Mean while, down in the tropics it continues to be quiet. NOAA came out with their updated hurricane outlook for the season today. Conditions still support an above average season. We expect tropical develop to pick up later this month and continue into September. The tropical Atlantic hurricane season runs through the end of November.