Auburn Quarterback T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested, charged with attempting to elude Auburn police.

According to published reports, Finley had been cited for not wearing a helmet while using a moped. He turned himself in to police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Finley was booked but released after making bond.

An Auburn University spokesperson told Alabama News Network that the university is “aware of the situation” but there has been no official response. Head football coach Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at a pre-camp news conference later today.

Finley is a junior who started the final three games of the 2021 season. He is in the race for the starting position this season.

Finley completed 70 of 128 passes (54.7%) for 827 yards, six touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore. That included 97 yards passing and a touchdown in a comeback win over Georgia State, along with a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance in the quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama to wrap up a 6-6 regular season.

He transferred to Auburn from LSU prior to the 2021 season. He started five games at LSU, threw for 941 yards, tossed five touchdowns and was picked off five times.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, is locked in a three-way quarterback battle with ex-Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and ex-Oregon backup Robby Ashford. Harsin told CBS Sports last month that he isn’t opposed to playing two quarterbacks this year.

— Information from CBS Sports