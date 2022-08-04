Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for James Hardie Expansion in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey, Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie and other state and local leaders have broken ground for the James Hardie expansion in Prattville’s Industrial Park.

The expansion will double James Hardie’s manufacturing capacity, the size of its facility, double its employment and double its community impact. With the expansion, the Prattville location is projected to be the company’s largest and most productive in its global network.

The company makes fiber cement siding and backerboard used in construction.

James Hardie open its facility in Prattville in 2017. Gov. Ivey says that groundbreaking was her first economic development announcement after her inauguration.

Right now, James Hardie operates a 1 million square-foot facility in Prattville and has 300 employees. They make enough Hardie products in the present facility for 14,000 homes every month.

The groundbreaking was held Tuesday.