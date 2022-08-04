Industrial Job Fair to Be Held in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

An industrial job fair will be held in Prattville to help people find employment opportunities or to change careers.

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Prattville Area Industry Council and Central AlabamaWorks!, will hold the job fair from 3-6PM on August 25 at the Doster Center, located at 424 South Northington Street.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with local employers currently seeking motivated individuals. Representatives from these area manufacturers will be on site to review resumes, as well as assist potential employees in the application process.

Job seekers are strongly encouraged to bring a copy of their resume. The Career Center will be onsite to help job seekers with resumes and laptops will be available for onsite applications.

Following the in-person event, a virtual platform will open for individuals who were not able to attend. The virtual platform will be live through Sunday, August 31.

The purpose of the Prattville Area Industry Council is to meet the needs of local industries in partnership with Central Alabama Community College and Autauga County Technology Center, by implementing programs for students to ensure a career path and a growing pipeline of employees for industries located in Autauga County.

Industries who are looking to hire can sign up as a company participant by visiting here. All industries must sign up by August 10.

For more information, contact Allison Powell at the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce at apowell@prattvillechamber.com or call (334) 365.7392.