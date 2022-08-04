Less Rain, Hotter Temperatures Thursday And Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning started quite sunny across central and south Alabama. As a result, temperatures rose much more quickly compared to Wednesday. Rain coverage was low, but not zero through noon. Showers and storms become widely scattered Thursday afternoon, though rain coverage looks lower than recent days. Temperatures become hot with a partly cloudy sky in rain-free locations.

Temperatures reach the mid 90s in some locations. A shower or storm remains possible early Thursday evening, but the rest of the night looks rain-free with a clearing sky. Lows fall into the low 70s. Showers and storms remain isolated Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid 90s in many locations. Again, an isolated storm could linger into the evening. However, Friday night trends rain-free.

The rain chances rises again this weekend. Although, neither Saturday nor Sunday look like washouts. Each morning looks relatively dry. Showers and storms become widely scattered each afternoon, and last into the evening. Before cooling rain arrives, temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s. Daytime shower and storm coverage remains decent throughout next week, mostly limiting peak afternoon temperatures to the low 90s.