Rain Chances Falling with Heat Levels Rising

by Ryan Stinnett

Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama and the Gulf Coast where the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered showers and and storms that develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.

Where it doesn’t rain, expect hot and humid conditions with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s. Rain chances today will range from 30-50% for most locations, with higher chances to the south.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances decrease more tomorrow and Saturday with only isolated showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances these two days are around 30%. However, rain chances will increase Sunday, closer to 50% as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Expect highs this weekend in the low to upper 90s across the southern half of Alabama.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet…for now. No signs of tropical development through the weekend, but activity should begin to increase in the coming weeks as we enter the peak of the season…late August, September, and early October. Next few names are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

NEXT WEEK: Above average rain chances will remain the forecast for the first few days next week. It will remain hot, very humid, with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs next week will be in the low 90s, pretty close to normal values for mid-August.

Have an amazing Thursday!!!

Ryan