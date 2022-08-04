Reeltown Welcomes New Elementary School Building

by Carrington Cole

Parents and teachers are getting ready for the new school year to start. One town in Tallapoosa County, residents are getting prepared for a brand new elementary school building.

The previous elementary school was built back in 1929 and the new school will now include pre-k through 6th grade.

The new building will be able to accommodate more students while providing the necessary resources and environment for learning.

The elementary school will have its official ribbon cutting and open house on August 16th.