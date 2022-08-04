Reward Increased in 2014 Montgomery Cold Case Murder as Investigators Release New Information

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward to help find the person who killed a man inside of his Montgomery barber shop.

Charlie “Jay” McCord was murdered at around noon on October 14, 2014, in his barber shop, “Mr Barber Man,” located at 1551 Mt. Meigs Road.

According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery Police and the district attorney’s office have new information related to this cold case.

In 2015, investigators released a photo of an unknown male walking toward the barber shop. This male has never been identified and is still listed as a suspect.

Investigators are now releasing photos of a vehicle that they believe is a major piece of the puzzle. Investigators say that the person driving this vehicle made contact with McCord in the barber shop just before his death.

If you have any information regarding the owner of this vehicle, the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.