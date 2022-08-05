Administrative Assistant

WAKA CBS-8 News & WNCF-ABC Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama has a position open for an Administrative Assistant. This is an entry level position into television broadcasting. The successful candidate will assist with maintaining commercial copy for stations, maintain files and archive files/traffic instructions, communicate with Account Executive’s and clients as needed, troubleshoot problems with copy delivery or anything impeding completion of work, cross training to help with other administrative duties and perform other related duties as assigned.

The successful candidate must have excellent organizational skills, be able to meet tight deadlines, accuracy, work independently, detail oriented, handle multiple tasks, prioritize and possess problem solving skills, and work in a team environment. Knowledge of Google Apps/Google Sheets.

Please send resume to Human Resources, WAKA, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls please. EOE