Higher Heat Levels, Lowers Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances are low today and tomorrow with only an isolated shower and storm expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances these two days are less then 30%. Stay cool as highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. By Sunday, rain chances will increase closer to 50% as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Expect highs Sunday in the low to mid 90s.

THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet…for now. No signs of tropical development through the weekend and into next week, but activity should begin to increase in the coming weeks as we enter the peak of the season…late August, September, and early October. Next few names are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona.

NEXT WEEK: Above average rain chances will remain the forecast for much of next week. It will remain hot, very humid, and we are forecasting scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs next week will be in the low 90s, pretty close to normal values for mid-August.

Have a phenomenal Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan