Less Rain And Hotter Friday, More Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was tranquil across central and south Alabama. The sky was abundantly sunny through mid-morning, then fair weather clouds developed through noon. No showers or storms formed through midday, though isolated showers or storms may form during the afternoon. Although, compared to recent days, the probability and coverage of rain remains much lower Friday. An isolated shower or storm remains possible Friday evening.

Rain comes to an end by midnight, with a clearing sky overnight. Lows settle in the low to mid 70s. The weekend begins with a relatively rain-free Saturday morning. Although, showers and storms become at least widely scattered during the afternoon and early evening. Neither Saturday nor Sunday look like washouts, as some locations may not see rain. Even for those that do, rain does not last all day long.

While rain fades away Saturday night, showers and storms become scattered to numerous Sunday afternoon. The weekend still looks hot despite higher rain chances/coverage. Many locations reach the mid 90s Saturday afternoon, and at least some could on Sunday too. Otherwise, temperatures reach the low 90s each day. Showers and storms become widely scattered each afternoon for most of next week, with highs generally in the low 90s.