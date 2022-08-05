Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field

by Carrington Cole

A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality.

Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.

The couple had some obstacles they had to overcome to start the flower field, but have already made a name for themselves as a tourist spot. The garden has a variety of flowers that range from dahlias to lilies to sunflowers.

Arely Kloss also wants the public to know that Circle of Colors is available for any photographers or wedding vendors who require their services.

The Circle of Colors flower garden is open every weekend starting from 9am until 4pm. You can get updates about the flower garden by visiting the Circle of Colors Facebook page.