Montgomery police looking for person of interest in homicide case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are looking for a person of interest connected to a homicide investigation earlier this year.

Police say they are looking for 57-year-old Curtis King. King is said to be a person of extreme interest in a deadly shooting that happened on March 28 just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West.

At the time, officers and fire medics found 57-year-old Enrico Coleman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Coleman was later released after treatment.

Police say Coleman died from his injuries on April 8.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis King, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867).