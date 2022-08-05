New Brunch Restaurant Coming to East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new restaurant will be coming to east Montgomery that specializes in brunch.

The Bubbly Hen will open soon at the Old Mellow Mushroom location in Festival Plaza. It is the sister restaurant to the Cork and Cleaver on Zelda road and in downtown Wetumpka.

Owner Ryan Friday says there’s almost no competition for brunch in Montgomery, so he thinks this is a great opportunity to provide this concept to hungry diners.

The restaurant is set to open August 15 and will be open 7 days a week from 7AM to 2PM.