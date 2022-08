Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Rd. in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say a man is dead after a Saturday shooting on Zelda Road.

Police say MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Rd. after reports of gunshots.

The area is just past I-85 on Zelda Rd.

An MPD spokesperson says a man was pronounced dead on the scene and there is no additional information at this time.

Alabama News Network will update this story as information becomes available.