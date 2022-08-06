Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park.

The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.

Joseph Johnson , who grew up in Union Springs is now a successful entrepreneur and wanted to give something back to the community where he grew up.

Johnson gave a $25,000 donation to the city force development of youth projects and city needs.

Johnson says he hopes that this is the beginning of an annual event and his long-term vision is to rename the basketball court and park after a friend who he grew up with and has since passed away.