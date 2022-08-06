Plenty of Rain Chances Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Saturday has featured a good mix of clouds and sunshine, but storms have started to become more numerous around the area. Much of the region has seen temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values nearing 105°. There is a high pressure off to our north and east, and that has been pushing storms from southeast to northwest throughout the evening.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will be possible throughout the evening hours, but that chance will remain relatively low. Storms will also lose some of their intensity as they move into the area, but some downpours could be on the stronger side. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with partly/mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY MORNING: Sunday will start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Rain will be back in the forecast for Sunday, as thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon. As usual, these storms will be random in nature, and not everybody will receive rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the area, and heat index nearing or exceeding 100°. There is also a chance for the storms to persist into the evening hours.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will feature higher than normal rain chances, but our temperatures are not quite August-like. Rain chances will be around 50% or higher for the majority of the week, but temperatures will hover in the low 90s and upper 80s.